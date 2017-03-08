Whole Foods Adding Do-It-Yourself Juice Bars To Some California Stores

Shoppers can already purchase a variety of juices from Whole Foods, but soon some customers in Southern California will be able to make — and then buy — their own juice at stores.

The L.A. Business Journal reports that Whole Foods is launching do-it-yourself Juicero Juice bars in 11 locations.

The self-serve juice bars will employ a cold-press system where customers can use one of three presses to make their own beverages for $5 per serving.

Customers won’t be picking up produce from the sales floor to make their juice, however. Instead, Juicero provides a variety of pre-made Produce Packs that can then be juiced.

“Juicero offers our customers a new and unique cold-pressed juicing experience,” Patrick Bradley, president, Whole Foods Market Southern Pacific region said in a statement.