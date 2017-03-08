Nintendo Switch Will Include Netflix, Hulu & Other Services…. Eventually

If you’re already bored playing the games on your new Nintendo Switch — and its awful tasting cartridges — there’s little else you can do with the gaming system…. at least for now.

The Washington Post reports that Nintendo will eventually add non-gaming functions — like streaming video or web browsing — to the console.

Nintendo America’s chief operating officer, Reggie Fils-Aime told the Post that while consumers likely want to use the tablet-like device for other activities, the system was built to be a “world-class gaming device.”

Still, he notes that Nintendo is in talks with services like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and others to add streaming capabilities to the system.

Adding those services to the system will come in time, but it’s not the main focus of the Switch.

“What differentiates us is the way you play with the Nintendo Switch and what you can play,” Fils-Aime says. “And that will continue to be our focus into the future as we continue driving this platform.”

As for what consumers can do with the Switch right now — playing games — Fils-Aime says more of those will be coming soon, too.

He suggested that owners not happy with the number of games available at launch “look at the games that have been announced and are in development, and that should drive your purchase decision.”