Lipari Foods And Yoke’s Fresh Market Market Recall Cheeses For Listeria

There’s nothing quite like a far-reaching food recall to remind us how interconnected the food system is, and how many of the products we buy are mass-manufactured elsewhere and have a local or regional retailer’s label slapped on them. Two more brands have joined the massive Listeria recall, because they were repackaged cheese blocks from Deutsch Kase Haus in Wisconsin.

Yoke’s Fresh Market



The retailer sold repackaged cheese from Deutsch Kase Haus in Indiana under its own label in Yoke’s Fresh Market stores in Idaho and Washington state.

Products included:

• Colby Jack cheese (16 oz.)

• Colby Longhorn Cheese (16 oz.)

Affected cheeses were sold between Sept. 1, 2016 and Jan. 27, 2017.

What to do: Return the cheese to the store for a refund. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Yoke’s at 509-921-2292, extension 55.

Lipari Foods

Most of the products from Lipari Foods sold under the brands Copperwood and Lipari Old Tyme were large deli blocks, which would have been re-sold to customers sliced and unlabeled. Cheeses sold that way would have included Colby Jack, Pepper Jack, Firecracker Jack, and Swiss varieties.

However, some affected products were packaged for consumers and sold that way:

• Lipari Old Tyme Colby Jack Cheese (8 oz.) with sell by dates of 2/28/17 – 8/14/17

• Lipari Old Tyme Colby Cheese (8 oz.) with sell by dates of 2/28/17 – 8/14/17

• Lipari Old Tyme Pepper Jack Cheese (8 oz.) with sell by dates of 2/28/17 – 8/14/17

• Lipari Old Tyme Hot Pepper Cheese (8 oz.) with sell by date of 6/10/17

• Lipari Old Tyme Muenster Cheese (8 oz.) with sell by date of 6/2/17

What to do: Return the products to the store where you purchased them if you still have them. If you have questions or concerns, call Lipari Foods customer service at 800-729-3354.