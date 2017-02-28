YouTube Goes Up Against Cable Companies With $35 Live TV Streaming Service

Back in October, Google began shaping up its YouTube-based pay-TV service with the hope of launching the option early this year. Now, just as February comes to an end, the company has officially launched YouTube TV.

Google on Tuesday revealed details of YouTube TV, a $35/month TV service will provide customers with 40 network options and several add-on options.

YouTube TV will first launch in large U.S. markets. Those interested in the service can sign up to be notified when the option launches in their area.

The service, which will be available through a standalone app and comes with six accounts per membership, offers a package of both broadcast network and cable channels.

In all, the service will offer more than 40 networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, regional sports networks, as well as the cable channels owned by those networks, like USA, Fox Sports Network, ESPN, Disney, and Bravo. Customers will have the option to add Showtime or Fox Soccer Plus to their package for an unspecified cost, Google notes.

Additionally, subscribers receive access to YouTube Red original content. YouTube launched Red, an ad-free $9.99/month subscription service in Oct. 2015.

If you’re too busy to watch any of these channels live, YouTube TV will also offer a DVR service, with no storage limits.

Google says the cloud DVR can record an unlimited number of programs, simultaneously, without using data or space on your mobile device. The recording will be stored for nine months.

While Google expects that service to be most popular on mobile devices, it will be available on all screens, including computers and TVs through Google Chromecast.

YouTube TV is just the latest entry in the over-the-top cable-replacement market, joining Dish’s Sling TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now from AT&T.