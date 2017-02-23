Norwegian Air Will Sell Tickets For Flights To Europe Starting At $65

Is that thunder we hear? Because Norwegian Air Shuttle is bringing the rain it promised back in 2015, by way of flights between the U.S. and Europe starting at only $65.



The low-cost carrier is making its dream of offering cheap transatlantic airfare by flying out of regional airports close to big cities, as planned. The 38 weekly flights will launch on 10 new routes this summer, flying from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY (about 60 miles north of New York City); T.F. Green Airport in Providence, RI; and Bradley International Airport near Hartford, CT.

Travelers will have a choice of flying to Edinburgh, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; or Cork, Shannon, and Dublin in Ireland.

Tickets will start at $65 for just one way, with the next tier up at $99, but roundtrip fares will be closer to $300. That price won’t include meals, however, as the airline says passengers on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will “travel in a fresh and modern single-class economy cabin with hot and cold food options available to purchase onboard.”

“We are excited to finally be able to launch services to the US from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, and we would like to express a big gratitude for the extensive support from consumer groups, government officials, airports, and the travel and tourism industry on both sides of the Atlantic in our quest to offer affordable transatlantic flights for all,” Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos said in a statement.

Norwegian Air isn’t alone in its quest to offer cheap flights between the U.S. and Europe: Air France announced in November that it will launch a new budget airline serving cities in the U.S. and Asia starting later this year, while Lufthansa and British Airways also operate discount airlines in Asia and North America.