Calphalon Recalls 2M Kitchen Knives Because Blades Shouldn’t Break Off And Cut You

There are safe ways and unsafe ways to use a knife in the kitchen. But no matter how you’re holding it, the blade shouldn’t ever pop out of the handle and cut your hand on its way. And yet, kitchen stalwart Calphalon is now recalling two million pieces of cutlery because of exactly that problem.

The knives in question come from Calphalon’s Contemporary Cutlery line and were sold between Aug. 2008 and Dec. 2016. The recall affects knives sold at a wide array of national, regional, and internet-based retailers including Amazon, Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, and others.

According to the CPSC, Calphalon has received about 3,150 reports of the knives breaking and 27 reports of consumers getting cut when they do, including four injuries requiring stitches.

The affected products include:

Model 1808008, 17-piece set

Model 1808009, 21-piece set

Model 1821332, 2-piece paring knife set

Model 1922890, SharpIN 14-piece set

Model 1922971, SharpIN 15-piece set

Model 1922976, SharpIN 20-piece set

Model 1932810, SharpIN 18-piece set

Model KNR0005C, 5″ Santoku knife

Model KNR0007C, 7″ Santoku knife

Model KNR10045C, 4.5″ paring knife

Model KNR4008C, 8″ chef’s knife

Model KNSR002C, 2-piece fruit & vegetable knife set

Model KNSR0102C, 2-piece carving set

Calphalon will exchange any affected knife for a new, replacement, non-defective knife of the same type.

The company has a guide for identifying if your cutlery is on the recall list, which also includes both a contact phone number and also a link to a web form for ordering a return kit from Calphalon.

Affected consumers should expect it to take 1-2 weeks for the return kit to arrive, and another 4-6 weeks after that to receive replacement knives, Calphalon says.