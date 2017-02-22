HomeGoods Parent Company Opening New Home Goods Store That Won’t Be Called HomeGoods

TJX Companies — better known as the parent company of TJMaxx and Marshall’s — already has a well-known furnishings and decor store called HomeGoods, but the company apparently believes there’s room for a new, entirely separate set of stores that also sell stuff you might want for your home.

TJX CEO Ernie Hermann told investors on a call discussing its fourth-quarter earnings report that the company will open four U.S. stores under a new nameplate next year, reports CNBC, one that will be complementary to its existing HomeGoods chain.

Hermann wouldn’t say what the new stores would be called, or where these first shops would be located, but he did say that the goal is to encourage customers to shop at both HomeGoods and these new stores, much like its strategy with TJMaxx and Marshalls.

“We’ve been testing many of those home categories for the last year, year and a half [and] that’s allowing us to plant the seeds and feel a high degree of confidence on what this store can do for business,” Herrman said.

TJX is also going to open about 80 more HomeGoods stores in the U.S. this year, Hermann said, which is up from the 50 or so it opened last year.