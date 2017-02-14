Starbucks Testing Ice Cream In Coffee At 100 California Stores

If you’re the kind of person who likes your desserts caffeinated, or your caffeine in dessert form, you’ll have another way to get your buzz on: Starbucks will soon be serving ice cream at more than 100 U.S. locations.

The chain will first be expanding its Roastery Affogato menu to 10 upscale Reserve bar locations in Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, D.C., reports Business Insider.

An affogato is created by pouring a shot of espresso over a scoop of ice cream. The drinks will range from $6 for the Classic Affogato to $8.50 for a Cold Brew Malt.

Starbucks will also test a slightly less expensive version of the affogato menu at 100 traditional Starbucks stores in Orange County, CA. The menu items will be the same but they won’t use small-lot cold brews, so the most expensive menu item will be the $6.40 cold brew malt made with Starbucks’ Narino 70 cold brew and chocolate bitters.

The chain first added the affogato to the menu of its Seattle Roastery location last summer. It’s since become a top five menu item at that cafe, even in the winter, Starbucks says.