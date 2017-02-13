Almost Half Of Netflix Customers Are Streaming Cheaters

Tonight, when you’re settling on the couch with your loved one and a giant pile of snacks, take a closer look at your partner: Do they look like they’ve been doing something so despicable, so hateful and mean, that you might not ever forgive them? Or… do you have a bad behavior you’d like to admit? If you’re like almost half the world, someone is Netflix cheating in your relationship.

Worldwide, 46% of Netflix users admit they’ve watched a TV show without their significant other, specifically, watching ahead of them, despite explicitly promising not to do that very thing, says Netflix.

Since the streaming service first officially defined the weak, cowardly act in 2013, the practice has increased three times and has spread around the world: The most cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where 57%-58% of streaming couples have cheated, respectively. The truest hearts live in Netherlands, where 73% have never cheated.

And as any best friend worth their salt will tell you, once a cheater, always a cheater: 81% of cheaters say they’re repeat offenders, and 44% have cheated at least three times, if not more. These cheaters say they don’t mean to do it, for the most part, with 80% saying the act is unplanned.

The top shows for cheating include The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos, and Stranger Things.

If you don’t want your partner to cheat, you just might have to sacrifice some ZZZs: 25% of cheating happens when one partner falls asleep, Netflix says. Not everyone agrees that “sleep cheating” counts, however, with 53% claiming it’s fine in those cases.

Whether or not you’ll ever find out — or ever confess — your misdeeds is debatable, considering 45% of users never own up to their indiscretions.