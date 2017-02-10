Petsmart Recalls Grreat Choice Canned Dog Food For Potential Metal Pieces

Sure, most dogs will eat anything, but there are things that they shouldn’t eat. Like xylitol, raisins, and metal shards. Petsmart has recalled one manufacturing lot of its house-brand Grreat Choice (no, that’s not a typo) canned adult dog food after customers reported metal pieces in the food.

The food’s manufacturer received a complaint about the pieces, but no customers have contacted Petsmart to date, and the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t received any reports of injuries or illnesses caused by the pieces.

Affected Products: Chicken & Rice Classic Ground Adult dog food, 13.2 oz. cans. Look for lot number 1759338, Best By date 8/5/19. That information will be printed on the bottom of the can.

Return any remaining cans that you have to a Petsmart store for a refund, or replacement with a non-metallic dog food. If you have any questions about the product, about the recall, or about the dog food in your home, contact PetSmart at 888-839-9638.