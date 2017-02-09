New York Times All Access Subscriptions Now Come With Spotify

With so many sites offering news for free, news sources that charge for access are having to get clever about how to convince people to pay for news. To that end, the New York Times is now hoping that it can get people to subscribe to its $5/week All Access service by throwing Spotify Premium into the mix.

You’ll have to commit to paying $20 a month for the entire year. After that, the price goes up to $6.25 a week, or $25 per month, the company announced. On its own, Spotify Premium costs $9.99 per month, which includes offline listening and is ad-free.

As well as the Spotify membership, the subscription includes access to NYTimes.com and all NYTimes apps; unlimited article access on any devices; discounts to The Times Store, Film Club, Wine Club, and TimesTalks; Times Insider access, which features behind-the-scenes content from inside the newsroom; weekly “Inside the Times” podcast series; a collection of 120-plus e-books curated by Times editors; and two complimentary bonus subscriptions you can bestow on friends and family.

It’s worth noting that those complimentary subscriptions will not come with Spotify.

(If you don’t want Spotify, All Access costs $3.75 per week, billed as $195 a year. It comes with one complimentary subscription.)

The offer is only available to new NYT subscribers who do not already have Spotify Premium.

