Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnuts If You Buy Its Newest Coffee

February 6, 2017 1:39 pm EST By

Who wants cream and sugar with their coffee when they could have a free glazed doughnut? You can actually get all three of those elements at Krispy Kreme this month, if you’re willing to try the doughnut shop’s new, revamped coffee line.

Krispy Kreme launched the month-long promotion Monday in order to highlight its new “Smooth” and “Rich” brewed coffee.

Starting today, and running until Feb. 28, customers who purchase any size cup of the new coffee will receive one free doughnut.

The chain says that the new coffees, which are made with 100% Arabica beans, were created to complement Krispy Kreme’s signature snack.

