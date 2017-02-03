Consumerist Friday Flickr Finds

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter RSS Feed

Consumerist Friday Flickr Finds

Image courtesy of Rick Pineiro

February 3, 2017 8:00 am EST By

Here are seven of the best photos that readers added to the Consumerist Flickr Pool in the last week, picked for usability in a Consumerist post or for just plain neatness.

Want to see your pictures on our site? Our Flickr pool is the place where Consumerist readers upload photos for possible use in future Consumerist posts. Just be a registered Flickr user, go here, and click “Join Group?” up on the top right. Choose your best photos, then click “send to group” on the individual images you want to add to the pool.

Previous Charter’s Univision Blackout Ends With Court Ruling
Next Ride-Hailing App Drivers Want To Put Ads Up If Taxis Can