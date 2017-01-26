Google Map’s Parking Assistant Is Live In 25 Cities

That didn’t take long. Just a week after a beta test of Google Maps’ latest app version showed the company was testing a new feature intended to alert users to potential parking problems, the service is now live.

Google announced Thursday that its latest Maps update would allow users in 25 cities to gauge just how difficult parking might be at their destination.

As previously noted, the feature doesn’t seem to provide granular information — like where you’ll find a spot, or if you’ll have to pay for parking.

Instead, it will use “historical” data to determine parking difficulty, so you won’t actually be able to see current parking conditions. The same type of data calculations are used for the company’s popular times and visit duration metrics.

If you’re heading to an area with limited parking opportunities, you’d see a big “P” in a red circle with a message stating “Parking is usually limited near this destination.” If parking is less problematic in that area, the app will describe availability as “medium” or “easy.”

For now, the feature is available in San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland, OR, and Sacramento.