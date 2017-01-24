Budget Carrier AirAsia X Cleared For U.S. Flights

The next time you’re looking to book a flight on the cheap, you could have another option on the table now that budget carrier Asia X says it’s gained approval to fly anywhere in the U.S.

The Malaysian long-haul airline says in a statement that it’s Asia’s first low-cost carrier to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate scheduled passenger flights to any destination within the United States.

AirAsia X hasn’t said where exactly it will fly yet, but says it’s considering flights to several U.S. states including Hawaii.

“Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific,” AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said.

AirAsia X joins Emirates Airlines in air announcements, as the world’s largest long-haul carrier said on Monday that it will add a U.S. route, notes Reuters.