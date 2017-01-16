Reminder: If Your Password Is “123456,” Change It

While one might think that there cannot possibly still be anyone out there who would use incredibly easy-to-guess passwords like, for example, “123456,” one would be wrong: according to a new study, that’s still the most popular password in the world. Sigh.

According to analysis of 10 million leaked passwords conducted by security firm Keeper, the most common passwords of last year are the exact opposite of “strong” and “unique.” Joining 123456 on the list are its chronological pals “1234567” and “12345678,” as well as “qwerty,” and “111111”.

More than 50% of people use the top 25 most common passwords, Keeper says, with almost one in five of those users having “123456” as their password.

Here is the full list, and again — if your password is anywhere on this list, change it immediately to something more secure:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. qwerty

4. 12345678

5. 111111

6. 1234567890

7. 1234567

8. password

9. 123123

10. 987654321

11. qwertyuiop

12. mynoob

13. 123321

14. 666666

15. 18atcskd2w

16. 7777777

17. 1q2w3e4r

18. 654321

19. 555555

20. 3rjs1la7qe

21. google

22. 1q2w3e4r5t

23. 123qwe

24. zxcvbnm

25. 1q2w3e

This is similar to a study last year (by another company) that found 123456 was the top password out there. We said it then, and we’ll say it again: if you’re looking for a change, it’s a good idea to use passwords or phrases with 12 characters or more, with mixed types of characters (letters, numbers, punctuation) and avoid reusing the same password on different websites.

