Reminder: If Your Password Is “123456,” Change It

Reminder: If Your Password Is “123456,” Change ItImage courtesy of Dev.Arka
While one might think that there cannot possibly still be anyone out there who would use incredibly easy-to-guess passwords like, for example, “123456,” one would be wrong: according to a new study, that’s still the most popular password in the world. Sigh.
According to analysis of 10 million leaked passwords conducted by security firm Keeper, the most common passwords of last year are the exact opposite of “strong” and “unique.” Joining 123456 on the list are its chronological pals “1234567” and “12345678,” as well as “qwerty,” and “111111”.
More than 50% of people use the top 25 most common passwords, Keeper says, with almost one in five of those users having “123456” as their password.
Here is the full list, and again — if your password is anywhere on this list, change it immediately to something more secure:
1. 123456
2. 123456789
3. qwerty
4. 12345678
5. 111111
6. 1234567890
7. 1234567
8. password
9. 123123
10. 987654321
11. qwertyuiop
12. mynoob
13. 123321
14. 666666
15. 18atcskd2w
16. 7777777
17. 1q2w3e4r
18. 654321
19. 555555
20. 3rjs1la7qe
21. google
22. 1q2w3e4r5t
23. 123qwe
24. zxcvbnm
25. 1q2w3e
This is similar to a study last year (by another company) that found 123456 was the top password out there. We said it then, and we’ll say it again: if you’re looking for a change, it’s a good idea to use passwords or phrases with 12 characters or more, with mixed types of characters (letters, numbers, punctuation) and avoid reusing the same password on different websites.
(h/t Business Insider)