Barnes & Noble Pulls Latest Nook Over Faulty Charger

Less than two months after Barnes & Noble launched its latest Nook tablet, the company has pulled the devices from physical and online stores after reports that the tablet’s charging adapter contains a flaw.

ZDNet reports that Barnes & Noble began pulling the seven-inch, $50 Nook Tablet last week following three incidents in which the casing of the devices’ charging adapter broke.

The latest issues with the Nook were first revealed by a Reddit user who claimed to be a Barnes & Noble employee posting that the device had been recalled from the company’s shelves.

Barnes & Noble’s webpage for the device shows it is “not available,” but does not provide additional information.

However, a rep for the company tells Android Police that the adapter casing can break while it is still in the socket, posing a potential shock hazard.

The retailer says that no injuries have been reported but that out of an abundance of caution, it would recommend customers stop using the adapter until a replacement is available. Until a new adapter is available, customers who already own the Nook Tablet can charge their device through a computer.

The company says it will provide more information as it works with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to determine the details of a possible public recall.

ZDNet points out that this isn’t the first issue for the rather new device. Shortly after it launched, the device was found to contain firmware that could allow hackers to spy on the device’s user. The company said at the time that it had pushed out an update to the Nook.