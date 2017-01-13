Toyota Adds 544K Vehicles To Takata Airbag Recall

With Takata’s supposed $1 billion criminal settlement looming, another automaker announced plans to expand the number of its vehicles affected by the massive shrapnel-shooting airbag defect: Toyota will add 543,000 cars to the recall list.

Toyota announced Friday that it would recall the vehicles to replace the passenger air bag inflators that have been found to be affected by the defect.

The recall covers the following vehicles:

• model year 2008 to 2009 and 2012 Model Year Scion xB

• model year 2009 and 2012 Toyota Corolla

• model year 2009 and 2012 Toyota Corolla Matrix

• model year 2007 to 2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris

• model year 2012 Toyota 4Runner

• model year 2012 Toyota Sienna

• model year 2006 to 2009 and 2012 Lexus IS250/350

• model year 2012 Lexus IS250C/350C

• model year 2008 to 2009 and 2012 Lexus IS-F

• model year 2007 to 2009 and 2012 Lexus ES350

• model year 2012 Lexus GX460

• model year 2012 Lexus LFA

Toyota says that all owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by first class mail starting in February. Depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace either the front passenger air bag inflator or air bag assembly at no cost.

Vehicle owners concerned if their vehicle is affected by the recall are urged to enter their individual VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Safercar.gov/vin database.

Toyota’s expanded recalls comes just a day after Ford added 816,000 vehicles and two days after Honda added 772,000 vehicles to the recall list. In all, the massive recall affects more than 42 million vehicles from 19 automakers.