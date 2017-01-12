Ford Adds 816K Vehicles To Takata Airbag Recall List

After what seemed like months with no additional vehicles being added to the ongoing shrapnel-shooting Takata airbag recall, we now have two in two days. The most recent coming from Ford, which added 816,000 vehicles to the list.

Ford announced Thursday that it would expand its recall of vehicles affected by the massive Takata debacle to include another 816,309 vehicles — including 654,695 in the United States.

According to the automaker, the recalled vehicles contain defective passenger frontal airbag inflators that can rupture with enough force to send pieces of metal flying at occupants.

The expansion covers the following vehicles:

• model year 2005 to 2009 and 2012 Ford Mustang

• model year 2005 to 2006 Ford GT

• model year 2006 to 2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion

• model year 2007 to 2009 Ford Ranger

• model year 2007 to 2009 Ford Edge

• model year 2006 to 2009 and 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ

• model year 2007 to 2009 Lincoln MKX

• model year 2006 to 2009 Mercury Milan

Ford is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger side frontal inflators in these vehicles.

The carmaker says that it will notify customers when parts are available and dealers will replace the inflators.

Ford is the only other automaker besides Honda to have one of its vehicles linked to a death related to a Takata airbag. The Dec. 22, 2015 death of a Georgia man driving a Ford Ranger pickup was linked to airbag shrapnel. Honda’s vehicles have been tied to 10 of the 11 Takata-related deaths.