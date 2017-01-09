Razer CEO: Two Prototype Devices Stolen From Company’s CES Booth

If you happened to walk away from CES in Las Vegas with a few bits of Razer tech that don’t belong to you, the CEO of the company would like to have a word about two prototype devices that have gone missing.

After showing off products like a smart home projector designed for an immersive gaming experience called Project Ariana and a tri-screened laptop dubbed Project Valerie, Razer was probably feeling pretty good about this year’s conference. Not so much now, as Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan wrote on his Facebook page that two of the company’s prototypes were stolen — though he didn’t disclose which specific products were taken — and they would really like them back.

“At Razer, we play hard and we play fair,” he wrote. “Our teams worked months on end to conceptualize and develop these units and we pride ourselves in pushing the envelope to deliver the latest and greatest.”

Tan is not discounting the possibility of foul play by another company trying to steal its secrets, either.

“We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us,” he said in the post.

He gets in one last zing at whoever took Razer’s stuff, noting, “Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.”

Anyone who was at the show, or who has information about the theft can contact the company’s legal team at legal@razerzone.com.

