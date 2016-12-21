Several Marvel Twitter Pages Fall Victim To Same Group That Hacked Netflix’s Account

On the same day that Netflix’s U.S. Twitter account was briefly compromised, the group responsible for that attack is taking responsibility for hacking several Marvel social media pages as well.

The Hollywood Reporter says that accounts for Marvel Entertainment’s main Twitter handle @Marvel — along with the accounts for the Avengers, Black Panther, Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor franchises — were all affected.

Shortly after 9 a.m. PT, the accounts started Tweeting things typical to the group, like: “Hey, it’s OurMine, Don’t worry we are just testing your security, contact us to help you with your security” with an email address.

About 50 minutes later, the Tweets had been scrubbed and Marvel seemed to be in control of its accounts again.

“We’re investigating and taking immediate action to remedy the situation,” a Marvel spokesperson told Consumerist.

It’s worth noting that Netflix is now home to multiple Marvel TV shows like The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. Netflix also now has an exclusive deal with Marvel’s parent company, Walt Disney. This could be a coincidence, of course.

This is hardly OurMine’s first run down the hacking track: the group is well known for breaching high-profile social media accounts, including Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams (Twitter), Sundar Pichai (Google), Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia), BuzzFeed, and Forbes.