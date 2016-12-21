Netflix’s Twitter Account Apparently Hacked Briefly

UPDATE: The same hacking group that hit Netflix earlier today is also claiming responsibility for compromising several Marvel Twitter accounts.

———————–ORIGINAL STORY———————–

Twitter is no stranger to embarrassing, high-profile hack attacks. And today, Netflix is joining others like Newsweek, the CFO of Twitter itself, the New York Post, UPI, CNN, and The Onion after a hacking group apparently gained access to its Twitter account and Tweeted a few odd things.

Twitter users started noticing strange posts coming from Netflix’s main U.S. page, @Netflix, that mentioned a hacking group called OurMine. That weird behavior prompted some users to reach out to the company to see what was going on. Netflix acknowledged the problem via its customer service Twitter account a little after 9 a.m. ET:

@deceptacon16 We're aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved as quickly as possible. *SC — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) December 21, 2016

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Netflix’s page appears to have returned to normal.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the incident to Consumerist, but did not provide details on how the breach occurred or what steps it took to address the issue.

“The compromise was limited to a U.S. Twitter account and has been resolved,” the representative wrote in an email.

Mashable notes that OurMine is well known for breaching high-profile social media accounts, including Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams (Twitter), Sundar Pichai (Google), Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia), BuzzFeed, and Forbes.