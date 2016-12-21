5 Adults Arrested In Latest Boozy Brawl At Chuck E. Cheese’s

There’s something about the kid-focused pizza party venue Chuck E. Cheese’s that brings out some adult guests’ extremely bratty inner children. A restaurant in Massachusetts is just the latest to host a brawl pitting adult guests against the cops.

While some locations of the chain do have beer and wine available for adult consumption, the one in Everett, MA, isn’t one of them. Police say that didn’t stop some adult visitors from bringing their own booze, and they were originally called to deal with the alleged illegal drinking.

Unfortunately, the guests had apparently reached a “kicking and punching cops” level of intoxication, and other adults who were also drinking began attacking the police after one customer was taken into custody.

Five guests were ultimately arrested, including one who had six presumably unrelated outstanding warrants. Guests were arrested for charges including assault and battery on a police officer and being a disorderly person, with individuals also charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with police.

The cops in Everett had to call in help from neighboring forces and the state police to get the crowd under control. Again, let’s remember that these were adults at a Chuck E. Cheese’s: the people arrested ranged in age from 22 to 53.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see adults behave in this manner in an establishment that is designed for young family fun,” the Everett police chief said in a statement issued to local media, noting that officers were able to restore order quickly, if there ever truly is “order” in a venue for kids’ parties.

Yet brawls at the chain happen every so often across the country: two people were arrested at a 1-year-old’s birthday party earlier this year, and an alleged grown-up was accused of punching a cop at a restaurant in central New York back in 2014. Earlier in 2014, a 30-person brawl ended with two arrests and pepper spray deployed inside the restaurant. By a guest, not by the police.